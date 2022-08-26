'KGF' Actor Harish Roy Who Played Khasim Chacha In Yash-starrer, Currently Battling Cancer

Veteran actor Harish Roy, who is one of the well-known actors in Kannada films, is currently going through a rough patch in life. The actor recently revealed in an interview that he is in the fourth stage of throat cancer. While speaking to the content creator, influencer and YouTuber Gopi Gowdru, the KGF star opened up about his condition, stating that 'things are becoming worse' with each passing minute.

KGF actor Harish Roy undergoing cancer treatment

Opening up about his ongoing struggle with cancer, Harish Roy said, "Situations have the power to give you greatness or take it away. There is no avoiding destiny. Since three years ago, I've had cancer." He even talked about his role as Khasim Chacha in KGF and how he struggled to act by covering up the swelling in his neck. Harish said, " There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF. to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease has created."

The actor continued that he put off his surgery as he didn't have money at first and waited for the release of movies. He said, "Now that I’m at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse."

Roy is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. His lungs have previously undergone surgery as part of the treatment, but the doctors indicate that additional therapy is required. However, the good news is that many actors, producers, and directors from the Kannada cinema industry have stepped forward to support Harish financially after learning of his condition.

Harish Roy is well known for his performances and strong supporting roles. He has appeared on screen alongside some well-known South Indian performers, but KGF: Chapters 1 and 2 with Yash helped him get national recognition.

Image: Instagram/@SridharDPS