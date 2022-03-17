KGF Actor Yash Pens Heartfelt Note On Puneeth Rajkumar's Birth Anniversary; 'He Lives On'

Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar experienced cardiovascular failure and passed away on October 29 last year. His sudden demise shook the entire industry and left his fans mourning. The Kannada actor and producer's contribution to the film industry is immense, from his unparalleled performances in the films to acting every role like a perfectionist.

As March 17 marks the birth anniversary of the late actor, fans and a lot of celebrities from the film fraternity are remembering the superstar. The latest entry in the list is Puneeth Rajkumar's beloved friend Yash, who recently took to his Instagram handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend.

Yash remembers Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary

On Thursday, the KGF star took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Puneeth Rajkumar. In the picture, the two stars were all smiles as they posed with each other. Reportedly, this was the last pic of Puneeth from the pre-release event of his brother Shivarajkumar's film. Sharing the picture, the KGF actor penned a heartfelt note, he wrote "The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away..He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir." Here take a look at his post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online netizens were all emotional and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "He will always be in our hearts ❤️" another wrote "🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 Still can't believe."

For the unversed, the audience will witness late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's presence on screen for the last time with his forthcoming action entertainer James. James is slated to release today on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary. Directed by Chethan Kumar, it stars Puneeth Rajkumar along with Priya Anand, Srikanth R. Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi and many others.

