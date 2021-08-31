'KGF' Actor Yash Should Never Be Called By His Actual Name; Here's Why

KGF Chapter 1 star Yash is currently gearing up for the second instalment of his 2018 hit film. An interesting fact about the actor is that Yash is not his real name. His name is in fact Naveen Kumar Gowda and here’s what happened when someone asked him about it.

Yash on being called Naveen Kumar Gowda

In an interview before the release of KFG Chapter 1, the actor was asked what his reaction would be if he was ever called Naveen Kumar Gowda. The actor gave a hilarious reply to the question. The actor mentioned his first response to his real name would be, “Who is he?”

Yash will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel. The release of the film was put on hold as theatres across the country are yet to reopen owing to the pandemic. Although some theatres in the country have opened, the makers of the film have decided to wait for the situation to get better.

Last week, the upcoming film got a new release date. Hombale Films took to their official Twitter account to share when the film will hit the big screens. The film is currently set to release on April 14 next year. Hombale Films wrote, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theatres on April 14, 2022. #KGF 2 on Apr14 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel@VKiragandur @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay@ TandonRaveena@ SrinidhiShetty7 @prakashraaj #KGF Chapter 2.”

Although there is a lot of time before the movie releases, fans wait eagerly for its release. The Kannada period action film will be a sequel to its first part that was released in 2018. KFG Chapter 1 won two awards at the National Film Awards. One of them was for Best Action, while the other was for Best Special Effects. Apart from Yash, fans will also see Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj on-screen in KFG Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt will take on the role of the villain in the film.

(Image Credits: thenameisyash - Instagram)