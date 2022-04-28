KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Yash-starrer Surpasses These 3 B-Town Biggies

More and more films are being left behind as KGF: Chapter 2 continues its stupendous run at the box office. On day 14, the film took another step towards the Rs 350-crore mark for the Hindi version.

The latest feat of the movie was that it beat the collections of films like Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai. Following the collections on Wednesday, the Yash-starrer has now become the third-highest grosser of all-time among Hindi films.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collections, day 14

KGF: Chapter 2 continued its fine run even in its second week, as it witnessed another impressive day with Rs 6.25 crore coming in, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. After figures of over Rs 40 crore in the first weekend, double-digit collections during the weekdays, and jump from Rs 11 crore-Rs 25 crore on the second weekend, the film has earned Rs 8.28 crore and Rs 7.48 crore on the first two days of this week to maintain its fine journey.

Its total collections now stand at Rs 343.13 crore. As a result, the film has surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai and PK, which had earned around Rs 340 crores, and Sanju, which earned Rs 342 crores at the box office.

The superb response to the action film during its the first few days at the BO had already tipped it to break records, and the question raised was whether it would be able to beat Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

For KGF 2 to beat Dangal and take the No 2 position, it would require around Rs 45 crore more, as the latter's tally stands at around Rs 387 crore. The figure is well within the grasp of for KGF: Chapter 2, as the movie could witness another jump in collections in its third weekend.

KGF 2 box office collections in India across languages

Regarding the performance of the movie across languages, the film earned around Rs 12.50 crore on Wednesday, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The total collections in India thus stand at Rs 673.40 crores. Worldwide, the movie is expected to go over Rs 940 crores, although exact figures are still awaited.