KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Yash-starrer Only 3rd To Enter Rs 350 Cr Club

'KGF Chapter 2' box office collection, day 16: The Yash-starrer action film became only the 3rd film of all time to hit Rs 350 crore in Hindi-language films.

Joel Kurian
No Bollywood film has been able to cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the domestic box office since War in 2019. And no movie has breached the Rs 350 crore since Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion did so in back-to-back years in 2016-17.

It has thus taken three and five years for a film to hit these milestones, and it is KGF: Chapter 2 behind these feats. The Yash-starrer has already beaten many Bollywood blockbusters like Sanju and PK, and now it has become only the third film to cross the Rs 350-crore mark for a Hindi-language movie. 

KGF: Chapter 2, box office collections, day 16

KGF: Chapter 2 earned Rs 4.20 crore on its 16th day for the Hindi version, as per the early estimates by Sacnilk. Its total was now set to be around Rs 353 crore.

The period action film was thus around Rs 25 crore away from the next target, Dangal, which is the highest-grossing Bollywood film with around Rs 387 crore. The Aamir Khan-starrer was only behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, whose Hindi version had minted Rs 510 crore. 

The majority of KGF 2 collections have come during the first two weekends, and there was not much doubt that it would once again grow on its third Saturday and Sunday. Thus, the Prashanth Neel directorial was in a good position to beat Dangal and even attempt to hit the Rs 400-crore club. 

KGF: Chapter 2 India and worldwide collections

While the Hindi version has truly stood out, the overall collections across languages have been impressive too. The film earned Rs 7.30 crore in India on Friday to take its 16-day total to Rs 689.80 crore.  

Overall, around the world, the film was said to have grossed around Rs 959.10 crore by day 15. After the next Friday's performance, it was likely to reach around Rs 970 crore. 

KGF 2 to score amid Eid releases not making an impact yet?

The Eid clash between Bollywood films Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 has been much-talked-about, but both did not impress much with around Rs 3.50 crore, Rs 8.50 crore openings respectively. While earlier, there were questions on whether they would steal KGF 2's thunder and a majority of its screens, the unimpressive response for the duo could give KGF 2 a chance to add more to its tally.

