KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collection, Day 18: Yash's Film Sees Jump After Rs 1000-cr Entry

KGF: Chapter 2 has set records tumbling with its tremendous run at the ticket windows. The Yash-starrer hit the mammoth Rs 1000-crore club recently, and it continues to chase more records.

The next target for it was the collections of Dangal and the Rs 400-crore club for the Hindi version, both of which seem well within its sights.

On its first Sunday, it again witnessed a growth, from Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, to record double-digit figures. The film has also beaten Bollywood's two latest releases, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 despite it having numerous popular stars in them.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office, day 18

KGF: Chapter 2, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned Rs 10 crore for the Hindi version, according to the early box office estimates. The film was thus likely to cross the Rs 370 crore mark, taking another step closer to Rs 375-crore mark and Dangal's collections, which were Rs 387 crore. The Aamir Khan-starrer is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, and KGF 2 was seeking to become the second film from South India after Baahubali: The Conclusion to beat this movie, among Hindi-language films.

Across India, KGF 2 earned Rs 21.50 crore as per the early estimates. The total India collection for the action film across languages was about around Rs 730 crore.

It will also add to the Rs 1000 crore figure, which was achieved a day before. It became only the fourth film of all time, after Dangal, Baahubali 2, and RRR entered this club.

KGF 2, in the third week, beats Bollywood films Runway 34, Heropanti 2 in 1st week

Despite being in its third week, KGF 2 earned more than Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 which released this week. On Sunday, both the films failed to touch the double-digit figure that KGF 2 did, and Heropanti 2 even dropped from its Saturday figure of Rs 5.20 crore to earn just Rs 3.70 crore. Though Runway 34 witnessed a growth, from Rs 5.1 crore to Rs 6.80 crore, overall the collections have not been up to the mark.

Both the films earned around Rs 15 crore in the 3-day weekend, but KGF 2 earned more than Rs 21 crore.