'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collection, Day 6: Yash-starrer Drops But Continues Superb Run

Less than a week since its release, KGF: Chapter 2 has sent records tumbling to set milestones galore at the box office. The film just needed five days to enter the Rs 200 crore club for the Hindi version and just four to cross the Rs 500 crore worldwide collections.

After collections of over Rs 40 crore each day of the weekend, the film held well to collect Rs 25 crore on its first weekday, considered the crucial Monday test in trade parlance. On Day 6, the Yash-starrer experienced another drop. The film, however, was still on course to hit the Rs 250-crore mark soon for the Hindi version by Wednesday.

KGF: Chapter 2 day 6 box office collections

KGF: Chapter 2, as per a report on Box Office India, minted around Rs 19 crore at the box office for the Hindi version on day 6, according to the early estimates. The total collection thus stand at around Rs 238 crore. The film is likely to hit Rs 250 crore by Wednesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had predicted a Rs 270 crore 8-day extended weekend figure for KGF 2 till Thursday, and that it was on its way to even beat Dangal, which had earned close to Rs 400 crore at the box office for the Hindi version.

#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MFUVWTXTJB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

As far as the all-India and all-language figures are concerned, the film was estimated to earn around Rs 39 crore on Tuesday, as per a report by Sacnilk. The total collections thus stood at Rs 468.30 crore.

Since the four-day worldwide collections were Rs 546 crore in four days, the period action film would have already crossed the Rs 600 crore after the next two days, and could be inching closer to the Rs 700-crore mark globally.

Raveena Tandon delighted over response to KGF: Chapter 2

Raveena Tandon, who is the new entrant to the world of KGF, in the role of prime minister Ramika Sen, expressed her delight over the response to the film. She posted a video where people threw coins to the screens in the theatres out of excitement. 'Thank you for the love," she added as she gave fans a glimpse of the last day of the shoot.