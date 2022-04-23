'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash's Film Inches Closer To Rs 300 Cr

KGF: Chapter 2 could have possibly registered its lowest figure on day 9 at the box office. However, the figures are still impressive as per standards for the second week, and trade circles are predicting another grand response for the Yash-starrer in the second weekend.

As per the early estimates of Friday, the film seems set to inch closer to the Rs 300 crore for the Hindi version, Rs 550 crore in India, and Rs 800 crore globally.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collections, day 9

Rs 23 crore was the likely collection of KGF: Chapter 2 on day 9 across languages in India, as per a report on Sacnilk. The film seemed to have dropped marginally from the Rs 24.90 crore recorded on the previous day, and significantly from the Rs 116 crore opening on Thursday, figures of Rs 80-90 crore from Friday to Sunday, and the halving of collections from around Rs 50 crore on Monday to around Rs 25 crore by Friday.

Despite the drop, the film is set to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, as it has already earned around Rs 545.50 crore in India.

As far as the Hindi version was concerned, the period action film was expected to earn around Rs 280 crore by the end of nine days. KGF 2 was likely to collect around Rs 12 crore for the Hindi version on Friday, the report added.

It goes without saying that it would be hitting the Rs 300-crore club by the end of the weekend, and the questions were really on how far it would go, and if it could surpass the collections of Dangal and Baahubali 2.

It crossed the Rs 750 crore mark at the end of 8 days, as per South industries' tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, and would have crossed Rs 775 crore mark to stand at a figure close to Rs 800 crore.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹750 cr milestone mark.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Total - ₹ 750.49 cr



Heading towards a HUGE weekend.#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 22, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 becomes highest-grossing film of COVID-19 pandemic era in Hindi

For over two years now, the pandemic had hit the film industries hard amid restrictions of the authorities and audiences' apprehensiveness to step out to the theatres. Those days seemed to be a thing of the past, as proved by The Kashmir Files, RRR, and KGF 2. The Kashmir Files became the first film to hit Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore in the pandemic era, and RRR surpassed it to earn Rs 258.51 crore for the Hindi version now.

KGF 2 has now beaten these figures when it touched Rs 268.63 crore after its 8-day extended weekend.