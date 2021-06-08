'KGF Chapter 2' Director Prashanth Neel Gets The Jab; Encourages Fans To Get Vaccinated

South Indian director Prashanth Neel recently got the first vaccine and shared a picture of the process on his social media. In the picture, he was seen hiding his face while the nurse gives him a jab around his arm. The celebrated filmmaker also encouraged all his fans to get the vaccination done as soon as possible so that another gruesome COVID 19 wave can be avoided. His fans have flooded the comments section with support while also asking the director to share KGF 2 updates.

Director Prashanth gets the jab

The multilingual film, KGF 2 director, Prashanth Neel recently took to social media to share an update on what he has been up to, lately. In the picture shared, he was seen sitting in a hospital room while a nurse gave him the vaccine jab. The celebrated director was hiding his face while his sleeve was lifted up for better accessibility. Prashanth Neel was also following proper COVID 19 protocols as he was seen wearing a surgical mask in this picture. He was dressed in a simple dark blue T-shirt which was paired with a set of black pants.

In the comments section of the post, Prashanth Neel mentioned that he finally got vaccinated after a long wait. He also urged all his fans to book a slot on the Cowin application as soon as possible and get the vaccination done. He also added the hashtag, ‘#VaccinationForAll’, and asked his followers to help their families in the process, as well. Have a look at the picture and the tweet shared by Prashanth Neel here.

Finally got myself vaccinated!!!

If you havent , please do book a slot and get your family and yourself vaccinated🙏#VaccinationForAll#stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/DAUIxWs7jj — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) June 8, 2021

A bunch of his fans complemented his move, while a few others have used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Some of the fans were also seen enquiring about the release of KGF Chapter 2 as it is a much-anticipated film, this year.

Take care sir #LoveFromNepal waiting for Kgf Chapter 2 — Kappu😎 (@kapil_rimal) June 8, 2021

IMAGE: PRASHANTH NEEL INSTAGRAM

