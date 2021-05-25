Last Updated:

'KGF Chapter 2' Director Prashanth Neel Unveils Rao Ramesh's Character On His Birthday

KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter to share the poster of Rao Ramesh's character on his 53rd birthday. Have a look at the poster.

KGF chapter 2

IMAGE: Prashanth Neel's Instagram


South Indian actor Rao Ramesh is celebrating his 53rd birthday on May 25. On the occasion of Rao Ramesh's birthday, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 took to Twitter to share a unique birthday wish. KGF Chapter 2's director Prashanth Neel surprised the fans by sharing a new poster of the movie featuring Rao Ramesh as a CBI officer named Kanneganti Raghavan.

The poster is designed like an old newspaper titled KGF Times. There are three different columns where the first one reads "CBI celebrates its top official Kanneganti Raghavan’s birthday". The second one reveals little about the movie and it reads, “What is the CBI interested in now? Is it KGF or Rocky?” The third one gives a hint about Rao Ramesh’s role. “Will Raghavan succeed in unveiling the truth behind Narachi Limestone Cooperation?”. The director wrote in his tweet, "Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday." Check it out. 

Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan 

Fans were quick to see that in the newspaper there was a stamp that reads, "The next chapter will continue on July 16". This confirms that the movie will release on the same date. 

More about KGF Chapter 2

The much-awaited sequel is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie is releasing 3 years after the first movie that was released in 2018. The first movie went on to become commercially successful. In the sequel, Yash will reprise his role as Rocky Bhai. Along with him, Rao Ramesh, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the antagonist Adheera whereas Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. The movie is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore. The movie will release on July 16 2021 as mentioned and will be released in Kannada and in dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Watch the teaser here. 

IMAGE: Prashanth Neel's Instagram

