'KGF' Chapter 2: Fans From Dallas Show Love For Yash-starrer Ahead Of USA Premiere; Watch

Sandalwood actor Yash is all set for the release of his much-awaited film KGF Chapter 2, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. The film will be helmed by Prashanth Neel and fans across the globe are excited about the upcoming release. Some fans from Dallas showed their love for the across and his next project ahead of the film's premiere in the United States.

Dallas fans show support ahead of KGF Chapter 2 USA premiere

The official KGF social media account took to Twitter to share some glimpses into the efforts that fans from Dallas put in ahead of the release of the film in the USA. Several fans made formations and spelled out the name of the film. They also made formations with their cars and seemed over the moon about the KGF Chapter 2 USA premiere, which will take place on April 13. The team behind the film thanked them for their love and support as they shared the clip online. The caption of the post read, "Thank you DALLAS for all your love #KGF2. USA Premiers on April 13th."

Some fans also created the world's largest mosaic portrait of Yash with a mixture of shades of green, orange, yellow and blue. It read 'Rocking Yash fans association'. It is not clear where in the world the work of art was created, but the film's production house shared it with fans and followers.

Fans from Kerala also earlier put their best foot forward as they stood in a huge field and showed off their art. They created a black and white image of the actor in the field and stood around it as they posed for a picture. The film's official social media account thanked them for their love and support as they shared the video online.

More about 'KGF Chapter 2'

The upcoming film will continue to follow Rocky, played by Yash, as he takes on new responsibilities in Kolar Gold Fields. The film will see him go head-to-head with Sanjay Dutt, who will make his debut in the south film industry as Adheera, whose aim is to take back KGF. The first part of the film was released in 2018 and fans can't wait to see Yash reprise his role on the big screen.

