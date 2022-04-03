'KGF Chapter 2': Fans In Kerala Show Craze For Film With Creative Fan Art Of Actor Yash

Sandalwood actor Yash is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited KGF Chapter 2, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The KGF Chapter 2 release date is scheduled for April 14 and the makers recently shared a power-packed trailer of the upcoming action flick. Several fans and followers took to social media and expressed their excitement for the film in several ways, including some creative fan art.

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 fan art

A short clip of fan art of Yash, the lead star from the upcoming KGF Chapter 2 surfaced online. Fans from Kerala created this work of art on a huge field and made a black and white image of the actor. below the image, they wrote, "KGF Chapter" and stood around it as they posed for the camera. The official Twitter account of the upcoming film replied to the Tweet as they re-shared it and expressed gratitude to the fans. They wrote, "Thank you for all the love and support".

Have a look at the KGF Chapter 2 fan art here

KGF Chapter 2 trailer out

The makers of the film recently surprised fans of the popular actor with the action-packed KGF Chapter 2 trailer that gave them a glimpse into what to expect on the big screen. The short clip revolved around Rocky, played by Yash, who takes on new responsibilities in Kolar Gold Fields. The trailer also saw Sanjay Dutt, who will be making his debut in the South Film Industry as Adheera. He is seen wanting to take back KGF and must go head to head with Rocky. The upcoming film will also see Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon taking on integral roles. The trailer saw several stunts and action-packed moments that had viewers at the edge of their seats. The first instalment of the film was released in 2018 and became of the most loved Yash films in the industry. The hit trailer also became the most-viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours as it garnered a whopping 105 Million views across all languages.

Watch the KGF Chapter 2 trailer here

Image: Twitter/@ItzVarun_____, @YashTeluguFc