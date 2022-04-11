'KGF: Chapter 2' First Review Out: Critic Shares Why Yash-starrer Will Have 'splendid Run'

KGF: Chapter 2 is being tipped to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema in recent times. The success of the first installment of the action drama had created significant buzz for the second installment, and the addition of Bollywood stars, grander action sequences has added to the buzz for the movie. The recent release of the trailer created a storm in terms of netizens' reactions and views on social media.

Does the Yash-starrer live up to this hype? If one of the first reviews of the movie is anything to go by, the answer is yes. As per a review by an overseas critic and member of the censor board, the film is on its way to become an 'epic blockbuster.'

KGF: Chapter 2 first review: Critic goes gaga over the movie

A review by Umair Sandhu, an overseas censor board, critic and distributor has surfaced on social media. The person has termed the visuals as 'breathtaking, larger-than-life', the production design as 'grandiose and opulent' and credited the 'stunning' visual effects for imparting the movie sheen and sparkle.

The critic added that the action scenes provided 'ample exhilarating moments'. He stated that the scenes commanded repeat viewing.

'Strong performances by the skilled cast', which was evident with the audiences' constant eye on the protagonist and antagonist, was one of the key factors, Sandhu added. 'Electrifying' was the word for Yash, and that his charisma had led to a 'mind-blowing' start at the ticket windows.

He added that its content will sustain it thereafter and that it had the 'long legs' to carry its splendid run ahead. Sandhu called Sanjay Dutt as 'outstanding'.

He added that it would be like a 'typhoon' at the ticket windows, and be a textbook to make a 'solid entertainer.' 'Sure shot blockbuster', 'high otane thriller that works big time' were the other words he used.

KGF: Chapter 2 plot, cast and crew

The plot of the film revolves around the rise of Rocky in the Kolar Gold Fields from the late '70s and him now facing off against Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, among others.

The film has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel.