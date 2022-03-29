'KGF Chapter 2': How Yash Turned Dialogue Writer With Upcoming Prashanth Neel-directorial

One of the highly anticipated films, KGF Chapter 2, will soon hit the silver screens on April 14, 2022. The Prashanth Neel directorial will witness a power-packed performance by the notable cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The film revolves around the life of Rocky (played by Yash), who is feared by gangsters and is the most powerful individual in Mumbai.

'Yash himself scripted a major portion of his dialogues': Prashanth Neel

During the trailer launch event of the film, director Prashanth Neel revealed an interesting fact about the film. He revealed that Yash himself scripted a major portion of his dialogues in the sequel.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the forthcoming film sees Yash in a powerful avatar. KGF 2's trailer builds the anticipation of fans who are eager to see their favourite actor on the big screen. His opening lines were, "Violence... Violence... Violence, I don't like it, I avoid it. But, violence likes me." The film promises heaps of action, stunts and thrill which fans are eagerly waiting to witness on big screens.

KGF Chapter-2 trailer garners 109+ Million views in 24 hours

Fans are so far loving the trailer which has surpassed 109 million views in 24 hours across five languages and went on to create a record of becoming the highest viewed Indian trailer. As per a tweet made by Hombale Films, the trailer garnered 18 million in Kannada, 20 million in Telugu, 51 million in Hindi, 12 million in Tamil and 8 million in Malayalam. The tweet read, "Records.. Records.. Records.. Rocky doesn't like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it. 𝟏𝟎𝟗 + 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟒 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 Kannada: 18M Telugu: 20M Hindi: 51M Tamil: 12M Malayalam: 8M #KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2."

Watch the trailer here:

Raveena Tandon introduces fans to her character, Ramika Sen

Besides Yash, KGF Chapter-2 will also mark exemplary performances by Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. The film will mark Sanjay Dutt's debut in South Film Industry as he gears up to play the role of Adheera. Earlier, in the day, Raveena took to her Instagram handle and introduced fans to her character, Ramika Sen, with an intriguing post. The Andaz Apna Apna actor mentioned in the caption, "Revealing Ramika Sen #kgfchapter2 #ramikasen #ghuskemarenge @thenameisyash @prashanthneel @hombalefilms @excelmovies."

The clip sees the Aranyak actor in a fierce avatar as she aces the role of the Prime Minister of India, who orders the hunt and execution of Rocky. The clip sees Raveena saying, "I will snatch everything from you, there will be no more tolerance, I also have arms, will sneak and kill."

Image: Twitter/@AshikaAsh5