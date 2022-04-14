Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 has been roaring at the box office ever since it was released today. Witnessing a full house show, the Yash-starrer is a high-on-action drama with gripping sequences to keep the viewers glued to their seats throughout. With all the success and name that the film earned in the last few years after the release of the first installment, the makers took a moment to remember the late iconic Kannada star, Puneeth Rajkumar.

The makers gave a heart-warming tribute to the late actor in their special thanks segment. The segment featured the actor’s picture and it read, “We miss you till we see you again". A Twitter user had shared the picture from the theatre while expressing his love for the late 'Power Star'.

KGF: Chapter 2 makers pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

This is not the first time that the team led by producer Vijay Kirgandur has paid its endearing tribute to the late star. Earlier, during the grand trailer launch event of the film in Bengaluru, apart from the cast and the entire team, Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar also attended the event and launched the trailer in his own style.

The team also observed a moment of silence to mourn the loss of the much-loved Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, belovedly known as ‘Appu’, whose untimely death left the nation shocked. Puneeth, who was known for his work in films like 'Power' and 'Yuvarathnaa' passed away after suffering a serious cardiac arrest. He was 46.

Meanwhile, actor Yash’s appearance on the big screen after a hiatus of three years clearly added to the enigma and build-up for the movie. While fans hail the film as a blockbuster and Yash’s nail-biting performance, it is clear that the movie’s opening Box Office collections will shatter records.

While RRR did well with the Hindi version, it obviously earned more money from the original Telugu version. However, KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version is being tipped for a record-breaking figure. The film has taken the highest advanced collections among Hindi films and could go on to record the highest opening day ever. Overall, the Yash-starrer is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore by day 1 itself.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheNameisYash/PuneethRajkumar