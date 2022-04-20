'KGF Chapter 2': Manchester City Gives Tribute To Yash-starrer Film With Interesting Post

The KGF chapter 2 craze has spread all over the world along with the Indian fans. Manchester City, a prominent English Premier League football team, paid a special tribute to the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 on social media on Wednesday. From the squad's official Instagram handle, the team posted a photo of its three great players Kevin de Bruyne, lkay Gündoan, and Phil Foden, dubbed the trio City's 'own KGF'.

They also added a caption to it and wrote, “Our very own KGF!” As soon as the Manchester City Instagram handle posted the picture, it caught the attention of KGF fans.

Several people noted that one of the world's most powerful and wealthy football clubs had taken notice of a Kannada film, which is an unusual occurrence. One admirer said, "This is the KGF effect." Another person wrote, "This is why we adore this organisation. Your devotion to the fans and respect for them is very admirable." Several fans anticipated that the team may draw inspiration from the box office success of KGF Chapter 2. One fan wished, "How KGF governs the Indian film industry, this City (kgf) rules the Premier League."

Raveena Tandon reacts

Along with the fans, actor Raveena Tandon who is in the film herself reacted to the post by commenting ‘Awesome!’ with a red-eye heart emoji in it. Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani too commented and motivated the team by writing “More Power @mancity” in the comment.

'KGF: Chapter 2' box office success

KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 1. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash in the starring role of Rocky, an underdog who subsequently becomes a deadly mobster who controls the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields.

By a large margin, KGF: Chapter 2 is the highest-earning Kannada film of all time, grossing more than the following five films on the list combined. It is also the ninth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, with over 625 crores in worldwide profits. By the end of its run, trade analysts predict that the picture will have surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.