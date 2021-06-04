KGF Chapter 2: Netizens Share Excitement For Film On Director Prashanth Neel's Birthday

On June 4, 2021, netizens of Twitter and other social media networks flooded the mediums with #KGFChapter2, as they wished director Prashanth Neel on his birthday. The sequel to KGF Chapter 1 is much anticipated amongst fans as they took to Twitter to express how much they are waiting to see it on screen. The KGF Chapter 2 release date is announced to be on July 16, 2021, and will be distributed in five languages including, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

#KGFChapter2 trending

Fans of actor Yash, and the director expressed how much they were waiting to watch KGF Chapter 2 on the big screen and celebrate the magic. Netizens of Twitter also flooded his feed with fan-edits and fan-arts of the director. Vijay Kiragandur, of Hombale films, went on to tweet "You have shown the audience new horizon of Indian Cinema. My best wishes for all your future endeavours! #HBDPrashanthNeel #KGFChapter2 #Salaar" Another fan club of the actor Yash, tweeted "Best Birthday Wishes to The Creator Of El-Dorado @prashanth_neel Sir On Behalf of @TheNameIsYash BOSS Fans #HBDPrashantNeel #KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS"

About KGF Chapter 2

After many delays, the makers had announced the KGF Chapter 2 release date to be July 16, 2021. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, while Ravi Basrur has scored the music for the film. Same as the first part, the film features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, but Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj join the cast of the film for the second part. The film will take the story forward from when Varanam orders his men to attack Rocky. The film was made on a budget of 50 crores.

Prashanth Neel's Upcoming Projects

On May 20, 2021, Prashanth had taken to Instagram and announced a collaboration with Jr. NTR for the actor's 31st film which is untitled as of now. The movie will be produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from this, Hombale Films had announced a bilingual venture called Salaar, with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The movie will be out in Telugu and Kannada and is anticipated to release on April 14, 2022.

