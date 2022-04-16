'KGF: Chapter 2' Rage Goes Beyond India; Fans In US Host Car Rally, Puja & Premiere; Watch

The KGF: Chapter 2 storm has been a massive talking point in the entertainment world over the past few days. After growing buzz over the release, the period action film lived up to the expectations by taking a huge opening on day 1. The film not just recorded the highest-opening in Bollywood with its Hindi version, but earned over Rs 125 crore at the box office.

The hype for the Yash-starrer was not just in India, as the craze for it went even to the other parts of the world. A glimpse of this was the celebrations held in the United States of America. A group of fans gathered in large numbers, conducted a car rally, performed puja over the lead star's photo and more.

KGF: Chapter 2 rage takes over Indian fans in USA

Fans of Yash celebrated not just KGF: Chapter 2, but 78 years of Kannada cinema through the latest release in Fremont, California. They waved flags of the film's poster, along with the flags of USA, as they excitedly participated in the car rally.

They also coordinated and performed Yash's character Rocky Bhai's firing of the gun in a grand manner. They erected a life-size cutout of Yash, and performed the pumpkin aarti, and a grand cake was also cut to celebrate the occasion.

All the events were organised by the group Sandalwood Geleraya Balaga. A premiere of KGF 2 was held at the event, and the audiences absolutely loved the visuals on display.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collections

KGF: Chapter 2 has reportedly grossed over Rs 200 crore already within its first two days at the ticket windows. The film, as per a report by trade analyst Taran, had earned Rs 134.50 crore in gross collections on its first day at the box office in India. It thus became the third-highest opening day grosser behind Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

The major highlight of the collections was the Rs 53.95 crore opening day figure for the Hindi version. It was the highest-ever opening for a Hindi-language release, beating War, which had earned Rs 51.60 crore in 2019.