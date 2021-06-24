'KGF: Chapter 2' Release Date Postponed To September Due To Second Wave: Reports

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films in the country right now after the massive success of the first installment of the action movie starring Yash. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon as well, was slated to hit screens on July 16, 2021. It is now being reported that the second installment has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KGF: Chapter 2 release date postponed

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the second part of KGF, which has been the talk of the town since its inception has been delayed due to the pandemic. Social media is abuzz with speculations that KGF: Chapter 2 will now have a theatrical release on September 9, rather than the original release date, which was July 16, 2021. There is no confirmation yet about the new release date by the makers of the film yet. It is also being said that the producers are striking up a deal with Amazon Prime Video for the post-theatrical rights of the mega-blockbuster movie.

Exclusive : #KGF2 to hit theatres on September 9th if there’s no 3rd wave. Post-theatrical digital rights in negotiation with Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/J1cstlndGC — BALA (@balaciviloffl) June 23, 2021

Kannada superstar Yash had assured his fans that the sequel to his superhit film would be bigger and better. In a recent interview with Cinema Express, director Prashanth Neel stated that KGF 2 will feel fresh, at any point of time of its release. He further added that it is an extraordinary situation for everybody in the world, and nobody is spared, therefore it won't be right for them to call people to the theatres.

KGF: Chapter 2 cast

KGF Chapter 2 cast will feature several actors reprising their roles from the first part like Yash in the lead, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash among others. The movie is going to be a visual treat for the audiences as KGF Chapter 2 cast also sees several big names being added like Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj among others. KGF Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel brought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films, and AA Films. The movie is slated to be the most expensive film in the Kannada film industry with a budget of more than Rs 100 crores.

Image - Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.