South superstar Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 finally hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The Prashanth Neel directorial witnessed a power-packed performance by a series of actors including the likes of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Sreenidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who made his debut in the South film industry, has been garnering praises from fans and critics for his role as Adheera.

Sanjay Dutt makes a surprise visit to Gaiety Galaxy

The Munna Bhai MBBS fame recently visited Gaiety Galaxy to greet his fans. In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the 62-year-old actor was seen interacting with his fans as he visited the cinemas. Sanjay Dutt donned a black and yellow printed shirt teamed up with a pair of cargo pants. He was seen waving and shaking hands with his fans who were all smiles to see their favourite actor. Watch the video here:

Maanayata opens up about Sanjay Dutt's struggles amid the film's shoot

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Maanayata Dutt opened up about Sanjay Dutt's personal struggles during the making of the film. She said that the film has been a special journey for them in more ways than one ways. Dutt further added, "All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed, and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication, and commitment." Maanayata said that Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... 'our lives,' adding, "He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever."

Maanayata Dutt also stated that Dutt shot all those gruelling scenes without complaint, with the same zeal as before. She continued, "He is, in my opinion, the film's HERO. Cool, powerful, spirited, and a never-say-die fighter! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Sanju comes back with a bang, and he couldn't have put it better himself: aa raha hoon mein!"

Fans had a great time watching KGF 2, here's a proof

Owing to the popularity of the film and the pan India star, moviegoers had a great time witnessing the powerful performance of the actor on the big screen. Several fans caught the first show of the film on its day of release. They danced inside and outside the theatres to welcome Yash to the theatres. Many moviegoers shared their reviews of the film and penned how they enjoyed the film.

