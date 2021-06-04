'KGF Chapter 2' Team Surprises Prashanth Neel With An Unseen Video On Birthday | WATCH

On the special occasion of director Prashanth Neel’s birthday, one of his much-anticipated films KGF: Chapter 2’s team treated fans with a beautiful surprise. The makers of the much-awaited film released a video that showcases the determined and hard-working director bringing out the best with his team on the sets. The video starts with Yash's voiceover from his throwback speech, "Prashanth Neel, I would want him to direct a Hollywood film and that's my dream. He has got that potential and he will be remembered in the Indian Cinema forever. KGF is just a beginning guys."

KGF: Chapter 2 team surprises fans on Prashanth Neel's birthday

Further, he spoke about the director has paved a new way for the aspirants. "He is yet to explore himself and his talent and I think KGF will show what he is capable of. From the soil of Karnataka to the scale of Indian Cinema, he paved a new path fr aspiring directors," reads a message in the video. Sharing the video, Hombale Films wrote, "A man of few words but a captain who takes his team along to heights...Wishing our dearest @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday...Can’t wait to celebrate #KGFChapter2 #Salaar on the big screen."

Meanwhile, the audience is eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2. A sequel to the 2018 film blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj and lead roles.

Soon the video received immense love and popularity from the people who wished the director while expressed their excitement to watch the film. The followers bombarded the comment section on YouTube while sending in their wishes for Prashanth. One of the users wrote, “One day he will definitely direct a Hollywood movie with his brilliant talent.” Another user wrote, “Background voice of Yash itself gives goosebumps..... Sandalwood rooling indian cinema.” A third user chimed and commented, “KGF1 - this is just the first chapter story begins now Prashant Neel - KGF is just beginning we are gonna rule whole world cinema.” Another shared similar sentiments and wrote, “All the best for Salaar and NTR films, waiting from Telugu KGF audience.”



