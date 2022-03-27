'KGF Chapter 2' Trailer: Fans 'take A Bow' As They Laud Yash, Sanjay Dutt's Fierce Avatars

The much-awaited trailer of KGF Chapter 2 is finally out on Sunday, March 27. Directed by Prashant Neel, the forthcoming instalment features the addition of new characters essayed by Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. KGF Chapter 2 aptly introduces all the new faces, however, Sanjay Dutt's menacing look steals the limelight. As soon as the trailer surfaced online, it went viral in no time.

KGF Chapter 2 trailer

The teaser commences with Prakash Raj's poignant dialogue about bloodshed and violence. Soon after, viewers are introduced to Raveena Tandon's Prime Minister of India, who is all set to wreak havoc over criminals in their own territory. Then, the makers throw their ace card with the entry of Sanjay Dutt, who instead of guns, chooses a sharp sword to cause destruction on the battlefield. After so many surprises, the lead protagonist Yash wins hearts with his cool and chirpy nature. "Violence, Violence. I don't like Violence," says Yash as he bashed all the goons in front of him. In totality, the trailer aptly garners anticipation for the forthcoming film, thereby leaving fans excited for its release. Watch the KGF Chapter 2 trailer below:

Netizens laud grandeur of 'KGF 2' Trailer

KFG Chapter 2 trailer has undoubtedly created a massive buzz online. While fans are excited for the movie to hit the big screens, looking at the teaser, many claimed that Yash's character is a 'monster in the making'. While a user wrote 'take a bow', another praised the 'powerful dialogues' in the teaser. Check out how fans are reacting here:

Take a bow — ಯುವರಾಜ್ (@KyYuvaraj) March 27, 2022

Fullfilled with powerful dialogues & outstanding visuals 😮🔥 Yash sema mass ah irukaaru....!!!!#KGFChapter2Trailer pic.twitter.com/YjmlMtGisy — HeᎥຮen多erg♦️ (@V_I_P_E_R__) March 27, 2022

The grandeur which Hollywood movies provide by spending thousands of crores is being given by an Indian by spending 10% of what they spend...it's time world cinema starts respecting Indian cinema & they get inspired by us — simmy (@simmy65406472) March 27, 2022

Thank you for giving KGF 🥺❤ — 𝙰𝙽𝙰𝙽𝚈𝙰 (@YashstanAnanya) March 27, 2022

You are the one to present elevation storms. I hope #KGF2 will be a masterpiece no hope it's all ready a masterpiece. Love you sir🫀. — Vishal reddy (@Vishalreddy1843) March 27, 2022

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films. The second instalment of the two-part series will unveil how Yash frees all the slaves from the heinous reigning empire of malicious people who keeps them trapped.

After the assassination of Garuda, the main antagonist in the first movie, now fans are eagerly waiting to know who will Rocky (Played by Yash) face next. What happens to the gold smugglers and their empire, what happens to Rocky’s quest of becoming the richest person in the whole world, how will Rocky emerge victoriously, are questions that fans desperately seek to know in KGF Chapter 2.

Image: Twitter/@iamrahman_offl