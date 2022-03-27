'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer: Here's How Fans Are Gearing Up To Watch Yash In His Fierce Role

After a wait of three years, fans are all set to witness where Rocky Bhai's fate will take him in the forthcoming Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The first instalment in the film franchise came out to be a massive success and won the audience's heart. South star Yash was widely lauded for his commendable performance and now fans are extremely excited to watch him reprise his iconic role. The makers of the film will release its much-awaited trailer today, March 27, at 6:40 pm and fans across the country are gearing up for the same.

Ever since the film's trailer release date and time were announced, netizens were trending the hashtag "KGFChapter2Trailer" across multiple platforms. Many have even arranged theatre screenings for the film's trailer. Here is how fans are gearing up for the film's trailer.

Fans express their excitement for KGF: Chapter 2 trailer

The social media handle Twitter is filled with netizens expressing their excitement for KGF 2's trailer. While many mentioned how they are eagerly waiting to watch Yash reprise his role as Rocky in the trailer, others turned creative and shared hilarious memes and GIFs. A fan wrote, "Waiting for 6:40pm evening," while posting an iconic scene from Mr. Bean.

Some were even seen worshipping actor Yash's poster, breaking coconuts in front of theatres and cheering for the actor. The actor's fans from Mysore crushed 1001 coconuts to welcome the film's trailer.

A fan revisited the 2019 film ahead of the trailer's release. The Twitter user wrote, "Getting ready for the KGF 2 Watching part 1 for 72th time again waiting for trailer @hombalefilms at 6.40pm can’t wait to see the magnum opus of Indian cinema."

More about KGF

KGF: Chapter 2's plot will revolve around the story of a gangster named Rocky, the most dangerous criminal that was feared by mobs across the region. As he loses his mother at a very young age, he walks on the path of the criminal world to become the most powerful man of Mumbai. It also leads him to a gold mine called Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). While Yash will play Rocky, Sanjay Dutt will make his debut in the South Film Industry by playing Adheera. Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon will also be seen playing important roles. The movie is hit the theatres on April 14.

Image: Instagram/@kgf