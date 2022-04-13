'KGF Chapter 2': Yash Reacts To His Comparison With Prabhas, 'Will Take It As Compliment'

South superstar Yash is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming yet highly-anticipated film, KGF Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial will witness a power-packed performance by a series of actors including the likes of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. KGF Chapter 2 is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

The project comes as a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1. It will focus on the journey of Rocky, a man who is feared by gangsters and is the most powerful individual in Mumbai.

Yash reacts to his comparison with Prabhas: 'I'll take it as a compliment

In a recent development, Yash reacted after a fan compared him with Baahubali fame Prabhas. As per Bollywood Hungama, the KGF star asserted that Prabhas is also a fantastic actor with all due respect. Yash even added that he will take it as a compliment because of all that Prabhas has achieved. The Rajadhani actor stated that he also believes in how to 'be yourself' mentioning that he always stays away from comparison.

Not only this, the 36-year-old actor even opened up about his character in the upcoming sequel. Yash stated that Rocky is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s 70s angry young man roles. He further added, "KGF’s essence of the belief system, which comprises the hero and his heroism, has been inspired by the kind of films that starred Big B in the 70s Hindi cinema."

K.G.F. Chapter 2 (Cast, Plot, Trailer)

K.G.F. Chapter 2 will mark Sanjay Dutt's debut in the South Film Industry as he gears up to essay the role of Adheera, while Raveena Tandon will play the role of Prime Minister. Rocky essays the role of a deadly smuggler who prepares to take over the gold mining empire in Kolar Gold Fields.

Recently, makers dropped the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 which sees Yash in a powerful avatar. The trailer builds anticipation among fans who are eager to see the fan-favourite actor in his best avatar to date. The film promises heaps of action, stunts and thrill which fans are eagerly waiting to witness on big screens.

Image: Instagram/@a_r______r_a_h_u_l/actor.prabhas_f_c