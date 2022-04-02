'KGF Chapter 2': Yash Reveals Dedicating 3 Years To The Sequel, ‘I Wanted To Give My Best’

The sequel of Prashant Neel's directorial blockbuster KGF is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. As the film inches closer to its release, the entire star cast consisting of protagonist Yash who will be seen playing the role of Rocky along with Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi, Sanjay Dutt and distributor Ritesh Sidhwani interacted with the media at a press conference organized in the National capital as a part of their extensive promotional campaign.

The first installment of the film which was considered to be an underdog emerged as one of the super hit films while beating the box office records. During the press conference, Yash who headlines the film spoke about giving his heart and soul to the sequel by not picking up any project in the last four years.

Yash talks about giving years to KGF 2

Stars like Yash who have a great fan base and following, usually have their hands soaked in almost two to three films in a year. But given his dedication to KGF Chapter 2, the actor decided to take the risk and dedicated all his time to nurturing the project. Talking about the same during the press conference, he said, “I think I want to give my best. If I have taken up a project, I think I should give my best in all possible ways. I generally sit till the release and then start something new.”

Adding, Yash also spoke about how much he gets fascinated by the script and the character. Not just the film, but every reaction he gets from the moviegoers matters to the actor in reality. Continuing, he explained, “It’s all about the character and story and the ultimately what reaction we get from the theatres. I have become an actor and it’s not for money, it’s only for the respect and the excitement you get while looking in the eyes and this is my motivation behind the work I do. So if you feel that what we are doing will get us this then I can dedicate how many years to any project, it does not matter. I can wait till that last reaction that I got from the trailer, my performance.”

Having said this, the actor who had a great command of the Hindi language was even asked about his opinion on starring in any one of the Bollywood films in the future and if any particular star he has in mind to work with. Speaking of diversity in the entertainment industry, Yash revealed that he still needs to learn more of the language to be able to do a film.

Elucidating upon the same, he said, “I still need to learn the language completely to be able to do a full-fledged film. If I am approached for a character that is required to speak in Hindi, then I shall definitely play that in the future. I think the next film I shall definitely dub in Hindi. This time for KGF 2 since it was a sequel, I could not dub in Hindi. Also, this is Bollywood, Tollywood. I don’t believe in this concept. We will just make movies from Karnataka or even from Bombay for every part of the country. It can’t be just a Hindi film, it’s an Indian film. Down South, you need to understand that there is a great market here. It's good I think because if everyone comes together then it's power.”

IMAGE: Instagram/KGF_chapter_2