KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty Along With Team Promote Upcoming Flick In Chennai

Last Updated: 7th April, 2022 23:05 IST

Apart from Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, the film will also star Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles.

After the massive success of part one, the hype around the highly anticipated second instalment is visible across the country as the 'KGF 2' trailer broke several records on YouTube after its release.

Set to release on April 14, 2022, after multiple postponements owing to the pandemic, the team has ramped up the promotional events ahead of the release.

On the other hand, Srinidhi Shetty who will be seen in the role of Reena Desai wore a beautiful traditional attire.

The 36-year-old, who will be returning to his role of Rocky Bhai after four years, wore a simple brown shirt for the press conference event.

