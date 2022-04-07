Last Updated:

KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty Along With Team Promote Upcoming Flick In Chennai

The cast of the upcoming highly-anticipated action film KGF Chapter 2 including Yash and Srinidhi Shetty arrived in Chennai to promote the film.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
KGF Chapter 2
1/6
Image: Twitter/@SrinidhiShetty7

Actor Yash along with co-star Srinidhi Shetty promoted their upcoming film 'KGF Chapter 2' with director Prashanth Neel in Chennai. 

KGF: Chapter 2
2/6
Image: Twitter/@DreamWarriorpic

The 36-year-old, who will be returning to his role of Rocky Bhai after four years, wore a simple brown shirt for the press conference event. 

KGF: Chapter 2
3/6
Image: Twitter/@SrinidhiShetty7

On the other hand, Srinidhi Shetty who will be seen in the role of Reena Desai wore a beautiful traditional attire. 

KGF: Chapter 2
4/6
Image: Twitter/@SrinidhiShetty7

Set to release on April 14, 2022, after multiple postponements owing to the pandemic, the team has ramped up the promotional events ahead of the release. 

KGF: Chapter 2
5/6
Image: Twitter/@DreamWarriorpic

After the massive success of part one, the hype around the highly anticipated second instalment is visible across the country as the 'KGF 2' trailer broke several records on YouTube after its release.

KGF: Chapter 2
6/6
Image: Twitter/@DreamWarriorpic

Apart from Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, the film will also star Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles. 

Tags: KGF Chapter 2, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty
