KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The Prashanth Neel directorial faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie's fans have waited for over four years to get to know where does Rocky's fate will take him and how the story will further unfold. While the film is almost a week away from its release and its trailer has left fans excited to watch it, the makers of the movie recently released another track Falak Tu Garaj Tu featuring the power of mother's love.

KGF: Part 1 told the story of Mumbai's most powerful gangster Rocky and where he came from. His love for his mother, who died while he was a child, and how her memories kept him going were widely showcased in the film. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers recently unveiled a lyrical video of the track Falak Tu Garaj Tu. The track is made in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Falak Tu Garaj Tu saw some glimpses of Rocky's mother suffering through hardships but not giving up on her child. She keeps inspiring him to become the most powerful man. The song is crooned by Suchetha Basrur, while Ravi Basrur served as the music director. Deepak V Bharti penned the lyrics of this beautiful melody.

KGF: Chapter 2 release date

KGF and Yash's fans across the country welcomed the film's trailer with an open heart. Actor Yash will reprise his role as Rocky, the most dangerous criminal that was feared by mobs across the region. The movie will follow the story of its first part which came out in January 2019 and ended with Rocky conquering the Kolar Gold Fields after eliminating Garuda. KGF: Part 2's trailer was filled with action-packed scenes, stunts, powerful dialogues and a lot more which left the viewers at the edge of their seats.

The upcoming film will also see Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon playing pivotal roles. While Dutt will portray the role of fierce Adhira, Raveena Tandon will appear as politician Ramika Sen. Sreenidhi Shetty will reprise her role as Rocky's love internet in the upcoming film. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash