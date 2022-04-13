'KGF: Chapter 2's New Track 'Sulthan' Showcases Yash's Fierce Gangster Avatar; Watch

Pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After much anticipation and facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is now all set to hit the theatres in less than 24 hours. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the adventures of Yash's 'Rocky' in the movie, its makers are fueling excitement with regular updates on the film. They recently released the much-awaited track Sulthan featuring Yash in a fierce avatar.

KGF: Chapter 2's latest track Sulthan is a new version of the first film's hit song. The song's lyrical video features Rocky's fierce gangster avatar. Fans seem thrilled to listen to the song and are reacting to it.

The song is crooned by a large team of singers, which include Brijesh Shandilya, Mohan Krishna, Laxman Datta Naik, Saaj Bhatt, Santhosh Venky, Sandesh Datta Naik, Sachin Basrur, Ravi Basrur, Puneeth Rudranag, Manish Dinakar and Priyanka Bharali. Ravi Basrur served as the song's music director while Shabbir Ahmed penned its lyrics.

Fans react to KGF: Chapter 2's Sulthan

While fans are trending KGF: Chapter 2 and its new emoji on Twitter, they recently reacted to the film's track Sulthan. The song took fans on a nostalgic ride as it reminded them of the first film in the series. A Twitter user hailed Ravi Basrur and wrote, "Dekho Dekho Dekho Angaar he Sulthan... This line is an emotion since 4 years... And dat bgm followed by that line... @RaviBasrur sir hatsoff."

Many quipped that they got goosebumps while listening to the new song. Here's how netizens are reacting to the song.

Sulthan lyrical song from kgf chapter 2 ...jathin deng deng instant high goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 theatre lo 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/UECmtrlnT2 — spyy RRRanger🐦 (@spy_ranger45) April 13, 2022

More about KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 will follow the events of the 2019 film KGF: Chapter 1. Yash will reprise his role as Rocky, the most dangerous criminal feared by mobs across regions.

KGF: Chapter 2's trailer is filled with action-packed scenes, stunts, powerful dialogues and a lot more, which left the viewers at the edge of their seats. The upcoming film will also see Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon playing pivotal roles. While Dutt will portray the role of a fierce Adhira, Raveena Tandon will appear as politician Ramika Sen. The Prashanth Neel directorial is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash