'KGF Created History': Mahesh Manjrekar Says Marathi Industry Needs Similar Investment

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar is known for his works not only in Marathi but also in Hindi cinema. The filmmaker has given away many blockbusters movies and often talks about his fondness for the Marathi film industry. Recently, the actor-director mentioned that Marathi cinema has the right talent to make a movie as grand as KGF: Chapter 2. He also claimed that Prashanth Neel's directorial saved the Kannada film industry, which was on the verge of shutting down.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Mahesh Manjrekar recently spoke about Marathi cinema at an event and heaped praise on its talented artists. The actor gave an example of the Kannada film industry and claimed that it was on the verge of a shutdown. But, Prashanth Neel's big-budget film KGF, which was initially made in Kannada, saved the industry and also created history.

The actor further added, "What makes me happy is that they didn’t make both parts of KGF in Hindi. They shot the film in Kannada, dubbed it in Hindi aur fir audience ke sir ke upar feka! (and threw it at the audience)."

Talking about the talent in Marathi cinema, the actor claimed how the Marathi filmmakers were once compared to the Malayalam cinema, which is known for its strong content. He then asked producers to invest in Marathi films and scale up its production as it has the potential to make films like Yash-starrer KGF. The Vaastav helmer said, "Somebody has to believe in us and spend money, like the way KGF producers did. I mean, come on, KGF – Chapter 2 collected Rs. 1000 crore! Can you imagine?"

More about KGF film series

KGF follows the story of a furious young man named Rocky, played by Yash, who wishes to become powerful in order to fulfil a promise he made to his dying mother. Written and helmed by Prashanth Neel, the first part of the franchise came out in 2018 and largely entertained the masses. The film was lauded for its high-octane action, drama and the right amount of emotions. After its massive success, the film's second part, which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, minted a whopping sum of money. Now, the makers of the movie are focusing on its third part, which is reportedly in the works.