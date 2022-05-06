KGF Director Prashanth Neel & Jr NTR Raise Toast To 'new Beginnings' On Anniversary Day

Over the past few years, pan India films have taken over the Indian box office by storm and have managed to garner a nationwide fandom. From SS Rajamouli's RRR to Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2, films claiming a hefty budget have bowled over the audiences in course of their theatrical run and minted some whopping figures at the ticket windows as well.

It is a double celebration for Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel as the duo is not just riding high on the success of their recent films but also has their wedding anniversary falling on the same date. Recently, the ace filmmaker and the south sensation had a small get together celebrating their wedding anniversaries with their respective wives.

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel celebrate anniversaries with

RRR actor Jr NTR and KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel had their anniversary on 5th May. For the unversed, Prashanth Neel married Likhitha on May 5 in the year 2010. The couple shares a daughter and son. Meanwhile, Jr NTR on the other hand tied the knot with Lakshmi Pranathi on the same date, however, in the year 2011. The couple is blessed with two sons. To mark the special occasion, the duo had a small celebration with their wives. Sharing the glimpses of the same, Jr NTR on Thursday took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into their get together.

In the photo, four of them were all smiles as they posed for a happy picture sitting on a couch. Jr NTR sported a black shirt with blue jeans and he had his hands wrapped around his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Lakshmi opted for a yellow and beige coloured off-shoulder dress. The KGF 2 director on the other hand wore a white full-sleeved t-shirt with blue jeans. His wife Likitha wore flared top and black pants and had her arms around her husband. Sharing the picture, Jr NTR captioned the post as "When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration…#newbeginnings"

Take a look at Jr NTR's post here-

Prashanth Neel wishes Jr NTR on his birthday

Earlier, Prashanth Neel had announced that he would be soon collaborating with Jr NTR for the latter's 31st film. Expressing his excitement about the film and at the same time wishing NTR on his birthday, Prashanth shared a heartwarming photo of the duo and also penned a sweet note. He wrote "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Can't wait to make this one with the one and only force @jrntr #NTR31 it is !!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫 Wishing for a successful collaboration @mythriofficial @ntrartsofficial #HappyBirthdayNTR"

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@jrntr