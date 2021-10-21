'KGF' Director Prashanth Neel Wishes Srinidhi Shetty On B'day With An Unseen Video; WATCH

KGF director Prashanth Neel took to his social media to share an unseen video of actor Srinidhi Shetty to celebrate her birthday. The young actor, who is set to return in the highly anticipated movie K.G.F Chapter 2 next year rang in her 29th birthday on October 21. On the special occasion, she received heaps of wishes and blessings from her fans but filmmaker Prashanth's wish was hard to top.

Prashanth Neel on Srinidhi Shetty's birthday

Taking to his Twitter, the 41-year-old director shared a special video from the sets where the team and cast were seen playing cricket. Birthday girl Srinidhi was seen donned in traditional attire hinting at the match being held during the shooting. In the video, she was seen playfully sulking after being out from the game while the rest of the team celebrates the wicket. The KGF director also penned a sweet note and fueled the anticipation of her fans who are eagerly waiting to see her as Reena in the upcoming actioner. He wrote,

''Our kill lady, killing it on Nararchi ground Happy birthday@SrinidhiShetty7, cant wait for the world to see Reena on the big screen #kgfchapter2 Have a great year ahead!'' Srinidhi Shetty replied to his tweet by writing, ''Absolutely''.

Our kill lady , killing it on Nararchi ground😂

Happy birthday @SrinidhiShetty7, cant wait for the world to see Reena on the big screen #kgfchapter2

Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/1ipUNrlPog — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 21, 2021

Absolutely 💯 — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) October 21, 2021

More on Srinidhi Shetty

The young actor who was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2016 at the Miss Diva - 2016 pageant shot to fame after appearing in Prashanth Neel's mega-blockbuster action flick K.G.F: Chapter 1 in 2018. Srinidhi is all set to reprise her role as Reena Desai in the sequel of the film titled K.G.F: Chapter 2 which is set to hit theatres next year. According to a report from Filmy One, she had to turn down a couple of films to be able to give dates to the sequel.

The second instalment of the 2018 blockbuster actioner faced several setbacks owing to the prevailing situations of the pandemic. After rescheduling the release dates a couple of times, the makers finally announced that the film will grace the theatres on April 14. Apart from Yash reprising his role as Rocky and Srinidhi as Reena, Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@srinidhishetty/Instagram/@prashanthneel