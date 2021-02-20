'KGF' Fame Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Picture With Son, Yathrav

KGF's Yash's wife Radhika Pandit often shares pictures with Yash and also uploads photos of their kids. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her son. In the picture, the mother-son duo is facing the sun while standing in front of the sea. In the caption, Radhika Pandit added a sunflower emoticon. The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating the picture and leaving heart emoticons under the post. Check out the picture of Yash and Radhika Pandit's son, Yathrav.

Radhika Pandit's photo with her son Yathrav

(Image credit: Radhika Pandit's Instagram)

Earlier, on Valentine's day, Radhika shared a picture with her husband, Yash. In the picture, the couple is looking at each other and are smiling. While mentioning the smile, Radhika wrote in the caption, "Wearing a smile u gave me...Happy Valentine's [heart emoticon]". Check it out.

Yash and Radhika Pandit

KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit are known to give 'couple goals' to their fans. The couple first met in 2014 on the sets of the television show Nandagokula. During the show, the couple did not hit it off and were distant from each other. Soon, they got another chance where they worked in the movie together titled Moggina Manasu and Drama. This is when the couple decided to become good friends.

Yash finally confessed his love for Radhika in the year 2000, the latter took six months to say 'yes' to him. The couple finally got engaged in 2016 and also got married in the same year. Yash and Radhika Pandit are parents to two kids, Arya and Yatharv. Radhika is often seen sharing pictures of her kids.

Earlier, she shared a snap of her two kids on Instagram. In the picture, the kids were seen lying on a swing while smiling. In the same post, she also uploaded pictures with Yash while they were on the trip to the beach. She also added a picture where Yash was seen walking away from the sea. In the caption, she added a beach emoticon. Check it out.

