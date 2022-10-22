Shehnaaz Gill has taken over the internet with her soulful renditions of various popular tracks, and was recently heard singing KGF Chapter 2's romantic track Mehabooba. The former Bigg Boss contestant crooned the song originally sung by Ananya Bhat, while its music has been composed by Ravi Basrur. Gill was showered with compliments on her latest video as many praised her 'melodious voice'.

Shehnaaz Gill sings Mehabooba track from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Gill dropped a clip in which she is seen dressed in a blue tank top with printed bottoms as she hit the notes. Take a look.

Heaping praise on Shehnaaz, fans dropped comments like, "This is a Diwali treat", "Your choice of songs is amazing #shehnaazgill", and "Girl you’re beautiful inside and out", among other things.

In the past, Shehnaaz has also shared videos of her crooning tracks like Hasi Ban Gaye, Jo Bheji Thi Dua, Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai and Lae Dooba among others. Her videos also grabbed the attention of singer Ali Zafar and he recently expressed interest to cast Gill in one of his videos.

Shehnaaz is quite active on social media, updating fans about her latest outings. She recently attended filmmaker Ramesh Turani's star-studded Diwali Bash and shared a trail of pictures alongside Vicky Kaushal as they bonded over their 'Punjabi connect'.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is set to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's next which will feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She has previously worked alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the movie Honsla Rakh.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHEHNAAZGILL)