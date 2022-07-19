KGF Star Yash & Radhika Pandit Mark 14 Years Of Their 1st Film; Latter Pens Heartfelt Note

Kannada actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are considered to be among the popular power couples in the entertainment industry. As the duo featured together in the Kannada romantic drama Moggina Manasu 14 years ago, Radhika Pandit went down memory lane and unveiled memorable scenes from the film. She even penned a note expressing her delight in completing 14 years in the film industry with her husband Yash while thanking the team of the film for believing in them.

Radhika Pandit celebrates 14 years in cinema with her husband Yash

Radhika Pandit recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of glimpses of her and Yash from their film Kannada romantic drama Moggina Manasu released in 2008. In the photos, they both can be seen spending some quality time together around the mountains with blissful smiles on their faces. In the caption, Radhika Pandit stated how this film gave her so much including a couple of awards and a life partner, and added that she couldn't have asked for more. She then extended her gratitude to the makers of the film who believed in them and mentioned that this film will forever be special to her.

The caption read, “Well.. these two young people you see in these pics started their film journey with this film 14yrs ago!! Personally, this film has given me so much, A Filmfare award, A State award and a Life partner couldn't have asked for more!! Thank you E.K sir, Gangadhar sir, Chandru sir, Mano sir and specially Shashank sir for believing in us and giving us this beautiful film Moggina Manasu will always remain special” (sic)

Directed by Shashank and produced by E. Krishnappa under the banner E. K. Entertainers, the movie featured Radhika Pandit and Shuba Punja in the lead with Yash, Jadi Akash, Skanda, Manoj, Sangeetha Shetty, Manasi and Harsha essaying supporting roles. The movie was a massive hit among the audience and even received positive reviews from critics. It was remade in Telugu as Lokame Kothaga.

Yash and Radhika met for the first time on the sets of her television serial Nandagokula in 2007. They began dating after having worked together in films, but kept their relationship private for years and away from the attention of media, and got engaged in August 2016. They got married in December in a private ceremony in Bangalore, their Ayra daughter was born in December 2018 and their son Yatharv was born in October 2019.

Image: Instagram/@iamradhikapandit