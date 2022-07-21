'KGF' Star Yash And Wife Radhika Are Giving Away Major Vacation Goals In New Pics; See

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. The couple started off their acting careers together and have been together for the past 14 years. Despite his busy schedule, Yash never fails to spend quality time with his family and share some moments of the same with her Instagram followers. After the success of his latest blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is currently vacationing in a "far far away land" with his wife Radhika and their pictures are all things adorable.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika Pandit shared a few glimpses from her and the KGF star's romantic getaway. In the pictures, Radhika Pandit could be seen donning a cute blue dress, which she accessorised with a yellow scarf and a sling bag. She also donned a pair of black shades as she soaked in the sun. On the other hand, Yash was seemingly in his vacation mood as he donned a peach shirt on a white t-shirt and shorts. The couple was seen sightseeing and enjoying meals by the sea.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Radhika Pandit added, "In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! (sic)"

"Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land (sic)," she added.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Yash and Radhika Pandit mark the 14th anniversary of their debut film

Earlier this week, Radhika Pandit shared some stills of her and Yash from their debut film Moggina Manasu. In the photos, young Radhika and Yash could be seen looking adorable amid green background. Sharing the photos, Radhika wrote, "Well.. these two young people you see in these pics started their film journey with this film 14yrs ago!! (sic)"

She further penned how the film gave her a State award as well as a life partner. She then penned, "couldn't have asked for more!! Thank you E.K sir, Gangadhar sir, Chandru sir, Mano sir and specially Shashank sir for believing in us and giving us this beautiful film. (sic)"

In concluding her note, Radhika wrote, "Moggina Manasu will always remain special. (sic)"

(Image: @thenameisyash/Instagram)