'KGF' Star Yash & Wife Radhika Pandit Pen Special Note For Son Yatharv On His 3rd Birthday

Actor Yash who gained popularity post his blockbuster hit, the KGF franchise, recently celebrated his son Yatharv's 3rd birthday. To commemorate the special day, the actor along with his wife, Radhika Pandit, penned a special post on Instagram while wishing their little son.

Yash, wife Radhika Pandit wish son on 3rd birthday

To wish his son, Yash shared a series of memorable pictures with Yatharv and his family. The actor also penned an adorable note to wish Yatharv his 3rd birthday.

"Happy birthday mah boy.. look into the world eye to eye," Yash wrote alongside the pictures. On the other hand, Radhika also shared beautiful pictures with her son on Instagram along with a special note. "To the little one who will always n forever have my heart Love u Yatharv, my precious. Happy Birthday, baby," she wrote.

The couple is often seen posting pictures along with their family while celebrating several joyous occasions. On October 24, Yash and his wife Radhika celebrated Diwali with their children and their family members. He took to Instagram to share the pictures on his social media. "Moments that matter the most...Happy Deepavali from ours to yours (sic)," the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash received immense love and popularity after the release of director Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise. After waiting for five years before the release of the second part, KGF emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Yash's upcoming film. It is rumoured that the actor will join hands with Narthan for his next.

However, neither Yash nor Narthan has confirmed their collaboration yet. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. A third instalment of the franchise is in development.

