'KGF' Star Yash & Wife Radhika Pandit Relish Romantic Date Night On Valentine's Day

Superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit often treat fans with their adorable glimpses via social media, and their special valentine's day celebration has set major couple goals. The KGF star enjoyed a romantic date night with Radhika, and their rooftop dinner setup comprised of beautifully decorated flowers, candles among other things. In pictures shared by Radhika, the duo can be seen hugging it out amid the romantic setup, rightly proving they are 'better together'.

Radhika and Yash first met in 2007 on the sets of teleserial Nandagokula. Keeping their relationship lowkey for the longest time, the two tied the knot on December 9, 2016, leaving fans extremely surprised. Yash and Radhika are parents to two children- Ayra and Yatharv.

Yash and Radhika enjoy a romantic date night on valentine's day

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 14, Radhika shared a picture alongside Yash, where the KGF actor could be seen in a casual black t-shirt and a pair of jeans, while Radhika oped for a white shirt with black jeans. Another picture gave a closer look at their date night setup. In the caption, she wrote, "Always.. "Better Together" Happy Valentine's everyone!

#nimmaRP #radhikapandit". Take a look.

The couple often treats fans with glimpses of their momentous occasions together. Earlier in January, Yash celebrated his 36th birthday in the presence of close family members and friends. Sharing a picture with his 'tiny tots' and Radhika as he cut his birthday cake, Yash wrote, "Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well-wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care."

On the work front, Yash will be seen in K.G.F Chapter 2 alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMRADHIKAPANDIT