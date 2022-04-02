KGF Star Yash Celebrates Ugadi With Wife And Kids, Enjoys Traditional Feast On Banana Leaf

On the occasion of Ugadi, KGF star Yash enjoyed a traditional feast with his family. The actor's wife shared an adorable picture on her Instagram handle featuring Yash having a traditional meal with his family. While Yash looked stunning in a yellow kurta teamed up with a white lungi, Radhika Pandit is seen sitting beside him looking gorgeous in a pink saree accessorized with gold jewellery.

KGF star Yash celebrates Ugadi with his wife and kids

The couple's cute kids Yatharv and Ayra grabbed all of the netizens' attention as they were seen enjoying the feast. Radhika Pandit even penned a heartfelt note in the caption as she wrote, "E Varsha Beviginta bella jaasti irali.. Tumba obattu tinni Yellarigu UGADI habbada shubhashayagalu!!" It meant, "To everyone out there celebrating.. a very happy Gudi Padwa ( have lots of Puran poli today) after all that's what festivals are all about.. Happiness, togetherness and FOOD #radhikapandit #nimmarp".

Fans say, 'Like father like son'

Fans were quick to respond to the post as one wrote, "Like father like son, look at Yatharv, just like his father, swag", another one commented, "Anyone noticed that junior Yash and papa Yash hand tode mele same evil eyes off", a netizen wrote, "Happy Ugadi Radheee nd 2nd Pic is just wow like dada like son ashte", and a user even termed them as the best couple in the world, adding, "Superfamily mam always god blessings your family".

Yash on the work front

On the professional front, Yash is awaiting the release of his forthcoming film, KGF Chapter-2. The film has been one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022. The Prashanth Neel directorial will hit the silver screens on April 14, 2022, which will witness a power-packed performance by the notable cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The movie will mark the PK actors' debut in the South Film Industry as he gears up to play the role of Adheera.

KGF 2 will be all about the life of Rocky, a man who is feared by gangsters and is the most powerful individual in Mumbai. The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021 release was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to hit theatres in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The project comes as a sequel to the blockbuster 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1.