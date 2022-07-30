KGF Star Yash Meets Fans From Italy, Bangladesh Amid Vacation With Wife Radhika; Pens Note

Actor Yash's fan following has grown manifold following his appearance in the period action film KGF as well as its latest 2022 sequel. The actor, who's currently vacationing with his wife Radhika Pandit, met his admirers from Italy and Bangladesh and even posed for adorable pictures with them.

Sharing the glimpse from their meet-up on social media, Yash also penned a gratitude note for the fans, saying that he accepts their love with open arms. Yash also lauded them for staying post their working hours to meet and interact with him.

Yash meets fans from Italy, Bangladesh during vacation with wife Radhika

Taking to his social media handles, Yash shared a picture where he and Radhika Pandit can be seen seated at a table in an outdoor restaurant, with fans standing behind them as they pose for the camera. In the caption, Yash mentioned, "Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms... A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us." Take a look.

Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms...

A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us .❤️ pic.twitter.com/eAkMDalBwg — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) July 29, 2022

Yash's Instagram handle is filled with his and Radhika's vacation pictures, showcasing the duo's frolicking times. Dropping a photo dump from their getaway, Yash wrote, "In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land." For the unversed, Yash and Radhika tied the knot in 2016, following which they welcomed children Ayra and Yathrav.

Yash's latest blockbuster flick K.G.F: Chapter 2 has one of the top-grossing movies in India this year. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. A third instalment of the franchise is in development.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @THENAMEISYASH)