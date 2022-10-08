'KGF' Star Yash Meets Racing Legend Lewis Hamilton In United States; Pic Goes Viral

Superstar Yash never fails to grab fans' attention, with his latest glimpse alongside F1 champion Lewis Hamilton making rounds on the internet. The Kannada star reportedly met Hamilton in the United States at a tactical shooting facility 'Taran Tactical'. Apart from Yash and Lewis, one can also spot Resident Evil (2022) and Charlie’s Angels (2019) fame Ella Balinska in the picture. Netizens cheered for the KGF star via comments, with many surprised by the crossover.

In the glimpse shared online, Yash could be seen dressed in a casual t-shirt and denims as he posed with Hamilton as well as Ella Balinska. Take a look.

Reacting to the viral image, fans dropped comments like, "Yash Boss," 'If I met Lewis Hamilton, my life would be complete lol awesome pic," and "CEO of India meeting CEO of Formula1," among other things.

Yash also posted about his shooting session at Taran Tactical earlier, as he trained with Hollywood action director JJ Perry. In a video shared on social media, Yash could be seen hitting all the targets in style as a group of people guided him. He thanked the action director and quipped that the next time he will get his hands on Kalashnikov.

"There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !!," his caption read.

Yash is basking in the success of K.G.F: Chapter 2, which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

