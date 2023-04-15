KGF Star Yash, Radhika Pandit Share Picture-perfect Moments With Their Kids

Quick links:
Yash tied the knot with Radhika Pandit on December 9, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Bangalore. They first met on the sets of Nanda Gokula.
In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, Ayra. Yash has often been spotted with her daughter at many events.
Yash and Radhika welcomed their second child in 2019 and named him Yatharv Yash. Recently, the KGF actor celebrated his birthday and shared an adorable post with the caption, "Happy birthday mah boy.."
KGF fame Yash celebrated Makar Sankranti with his family. He shared a photo with the caption, "Here's wishing everyone a happy Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu."
Yash celebrated Diwali with his loved ones. He shared a photo from his Diwali celebrations, where he and his family donned traditional attire. He captioned the post, "Moments that matter the most.."
Yash and his family shared a candid moment together during Yatharv's birthday celebrations in the outdoors.
KGF star Yash celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Bandini Rahul. He shared a glimpse from his Raksha Bandhan celebration, in which the brother-sister duo posed for the camera in all smiles.
Yash and his family travelled to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. Execpt Yash, the entire family posed with their hats on as they enjoyed their vacation.
KGF actor Yash also celebrated Independence Day with his family. Together they waved the Indian flag from their terrace to commemorate the day.