'KGF' Star Yash's Wife Radhika Gives Glimpse Of Actor's 'weekend Class' With Daughter Ayra

Superstar Yash hasn't impressed fans only with his ace acting skills, but also with his doting father avatar while spending time with his children Ayra and Yatharv. Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit's social media is filled with adorable glimpses of their quality time with the little one's, and a recent clip of Yash tutoring Ayra will surely melt many hearts.

Radhika shared a clip where Yash and Ayra could be seen embroiled in a 'Weekend special class', with the actor teaching Ayra the letters from the Kannada alphabet. With a special seat in his lap, Arya tries to fill in the blanks as she learns along.

Taing to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 22, Radhika Pandit shared the sweet video clip showcasing Arya clad in a baby pink t-shirt and printed leggings as Yash tutors her. In the caption, she wrote, "Weekend special class #radhikapandit #nimmaRP." Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the father-daughter duo by penning comments like, "Both enjoying lot happy to see this movement", "How cute", "little Lucky charm of Yash boss" among others.

The KGF actor clocked his 36th birthday earlier this month in the presence of close family members and friends. Sharing glimpses alongside his family from the celebrations, Yash mentioned that he's not one to be excited about birthdays, however, the happiness around him and his 'tiny tots' keep him going. "Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well-wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care.", he wrote.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in K.G.F Chapter 2 alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021 release was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to hit theatres on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THENAMEISYASH/ @IAMRADHIKAPANDIT)