KGF Star Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrates 15 Yrs Of Acting Debut: Life Of Actress...

Radhika Pandit is a popular Indian actress and wife of KGF star Yash who works mostly in Kannada films. The actress has received several accolades for her performances in films over the years including three Filmfare Awards and one Karnataka State Film Award. Recently, the actress opened up about surviving in the entertainment industry for almost 15 years.

Radhika Pandit made her debut in 2008 with the film Moggina Manasu.

She was last seen in the film Aadi Lakshmi Purana in 2019.

Recently, the actress shared a heartfelt note on marking 15 years of her debut.

Radhika Pandit on completing 15 years in the entertainment industry

Radhika Pandit recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 15 years of her being in the entertainment industry. She shared a note penned by her five years ago and wrote, "This post was 5yrs ago, it still stands," with a red heart emoji. In the note, she reminisced about the time she was introduced to the world of Cinema and wrote, "Life of an actress is short they said, but 10 yrs seems long. 10 yrs not just to survive but to sustain, What's my achievement u ask? It's YOU."

She further added that surviving in the industry was not easy and required a lot of contribution from people around her, including her family. Radhika Pandit wrote, "My family.. who have supported, guided me throughout this journey never ever have they failed in guarding me from the negative. My Mom who has been with me every single day of my shoot.. so has my Assistant Shankar, he has been assisting me for 10 yrs now."

She further expressed gratitude to all the directors and producers who believed in her ability and gave her work. She also thanked her technicians who made it a comfortable environment for her to work.

Radhika's message to aspiring actors

In her latest Instagram post, Radhika addressed the girls who have been aspiring to enter the industry. She wrote that "it's not enough just to be good at your craft but to be a good human coz ultimately the best compliment u would receive is You are my inspiration." She concluded her note by saying that this was not a farewell speech and she has yet to do a lot more.