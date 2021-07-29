'KGF2': Sanjay Dutt Unveils Fierce Look As Adheera On B'day, 'It'll Be Worth The Wait'

On actor Sanjay Dutt’s 62nd birthday, the makers of the upcoming multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2 released a new poster showing Dutt's character Adheera. The actor who will be playing the antagonist in the upcoming film is seen in all its glory and fierceness in the new poster.

Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera from KGF2 unveiled

Sanjay Dutt who was overwhelmed by the love of his fans and the entire team of the film, took to Instagram and shared the poster while thanking them for their love. Sharing the new poster, Sanjay Dutt wrote that working in KGF: Chapter 2 has been "amazing" for him and also shared an update about the release date of the film. "Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing," wrote the actor and added, "I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait! #Adheera."

The forthcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to superstar Yash's 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. In the upcoming film, Yash reprises his role as Rocky, who is adamant about fulfilling his promise to his dying mother, that he would improve their financial status. In KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt stars as Adheera, Rocky's nemesis while Raveena Tandon is playing the role of Ramika Sen, a powerful political leader. Sanjay Dutt's first look from the film was unveiled on his birthday last year.

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Meanwhile, the film which was earlier scheduled to release theatrically on July 16, has been postponed till further announcement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the film critic Taran Adarsh had shared an update about the film and informed that the creators of the film are toying with the idea of releasing the mega film on 9 Sept 2021. The film will star Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, and Eswari Rao, and others in pivotal roles. The major parts of the film were shot this year after the lockdown restrictions were eased in January.

IMAGE: SANJAYDUT/Instagram

