KGF's Yash Begins Dubbing For 'KGF: Chapter 2'; Prashanth Neel Says 'It's Always Rocking'

On March 23, 2021, director Prashanth Neel took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a selfie picture featuring himself and KGF's Yash. Sharing the picture, Prashanth updated fans and followers that Yash has started dubbing for his much-awaited film, K.G.F: Chapter 2. In the selfie picture, the duo is all smiles. As for the caption, he called Yash with his character name, Rocky.

Prashanth Neel poses with KGF's Yash

In the picture, Yash can be seen donning a white shirt and flaunted his long hair which is pulled back in a ponytail and long beard. Director, Prashanth can be seen wearing a printed grey t-shirt. As for the caption, Prashanth wrote that dubbing with ‘Rocky’ is always ‘rocking’ and further tagged the actor. As soon as the update was made, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their excitement for the period action drama.

A fan commented that the ‘Boss’ started dubbing for K.G.F: Chapter 2 with a heart-eyed face and fire emoji. Another one wrote, ‘Jai Yash Boss’ with fire emoji. A netizen simply wrote Rocky and Neel and dropped a loving face emoji. Another one asked people to ‘get ready for dialogues’ in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi from Rocky. A user called it a ‘RawKing Combo’ with a fire emoticon.

Helmed by Prashanth, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an upcoming period action thriller drama that features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Filme, it is one of the most expensive Kannada films with a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film will be dubbed in several languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

The first instalment of the film was released in the year 2018. The second instalment is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 16, 2021. It was originally scheduled to release in October 2020, coinciding with Dusshera. But it was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The musical score of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur. The trailer of the film was released on January 7, 2021.