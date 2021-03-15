'KGF's' Yash Catches Up With Director Prashanth Neel & 'KGF Family' In Bengaluru; See Pics

Kannada actor Yash, director Prashanth Neel and the cast and crew of KGF got together for a meet-up in Bengaluru, on Saturday. To give a peek into the get-together, Prashanth took to his social media handles and shared a couple of pictures with his fans and followers. Along with the team, the photos also featured Yash's wife Radhika Pandit.

Interestingly, sporting a casual look, Yash can be seen wearing a black shirt and maroon jacket for the outing. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who will play pivotal characters in the upcoming installment of the series, presumably, did not attend the reunion. Sharing photos from the reunion, director Prashanth Neel wrote, "A journey with a great start and no end", along with a few hashtags, which read, "KGF Chapter 1", "KGF Chapter 2" and "KGF Family".

KGF 2 team's reunion pictures:

Within a day, the multiple-picture post of the 40-year-old director managed to garner 90k+ double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans of the series went gaga over the pictures as the comments section was flooded with various emoticons, including red-heart, heart-eyes and fire. On the other hand, "Can't wait for July 16th" was a common sight in the post's comments box.

KGF Chapter 2 release date and updates

KGF: Chapter 2 has been in the making for nearly two years. And, putting an end to fans' curiosity, on January 29, the makers unveiled its release date, which is July 16, 2021. The film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Earlier, the period-drama was scheduled to release in October 2020.

However, due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the production delayed. In the second installment of the series, Yash will reprise his character Rocky while Sanjay Dutt will portray the character of the antagonist, Adheera. The details of Raveena Tandon's character are still under the wraps.

To celebrate Yash's birthday, the makers decided to release the teaser on January 8. However, it was released a day before the birthday, following a leak. The teaser received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.