KGF's Yash In Talks With Producer Vishnu Induri For An 'action-packed' PAN India Project

Naveen Kumar Gowda, who popularly goes by the stage name Yash is known for his work in Kannada cinema. The actor played the lead role in the Kannada-language film KGF Chapter 1. Reportedly the actor is in talks with producer Vishnu Induri for a PAN India film project. Vishnuvardhan Induri, is currently co-producing the upcoming sports/drama '83 featuring Ranveer Singh.

Yash in talks with producer Vishnu Induri

As KGF Chapter 1 came out as one of the highest-earning Yash's movies, the actor has been flooded with offers. Yash and producer Vishnu Induri have had several meetings as per a report by Pinkvilla. The actor, Yash, is reportedly moved by the new idea of an action-packed PAN India film. The two are also in talks with several directors, however, things will move at a faster pace once the project is on paper. Moreover, the actor is also reportedly planning to launch his own production house soon after the release of KGF 2. Whether the actor will work with Vishnu Puri or launch a new production house, the call would be his own.

The cinematic world of KGF

Prashanth Nee's directorial KGF Chapter 1 (2018) came out to be a huge success with an estimated box office collection of INR 250 crore. The film is also considered a turning point in its lead actor Yash's career. The sequel KGF Chapter 2 is set to hit Indian screens on July 16, 2021, as the film is wrapped up and in the post-production stage. The film will be released in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

While the makers of the film have promised even more drama and action in the sequel, KGF 2 is also featuring Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen. Both Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon unveiled the first look of their respective characters on their birthdays. On July 29, 2021, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share the first look while Raveen shared the poster on October 26, 2020.

