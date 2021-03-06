KGF's Yash Plays With His Adorable Son In This Cute Video

Yash took to his Instagram handle to post an adorable moment that he shared with his son. The actor and his son were recorded playing together adorably and thus fans enjoyed watching them together. The actor and his son seemed all smiles as they indulged in some quality time with each other. His fans too seemed in awe of the amazing bond that the actor shares with his son.

KGF's Yash posts a cute video of himself playing adorably with his son

In the video posted by Yash on Instagram, he can be seen holding his kid in his arms as he playfully plays with his father. The actor kept making hilarious noises and his son seemed to be quite entertained by them. Further on, the two continued to have such an amazing interaction with each other till the end of the video. The father-son shared laughs and even seemed to be enjoying themselves to their heart's content. Yash has shared several adorable moments with his kids on his Instagram account. He has often posted such instances on his story or on his timeline. Fans have always reacted adorably to the videos of photos he posts of his children. Quite recently the actor's family headed to a beautiful location for their vacation.

The actor clicked some interesting pictures with his children which he seemed to enjoy. Yash along with his daughter and son was also spotted building a few sand structures on the beach. After seeing their adorable clicks and videos, several fans left heart emojis in the comment section expressing how much they loved watching the father and son bond in the short clip posted by the actor.

On the work front, Yash is currently gearing up for his big release with KGF: Chapter two. The teaser of the film itself created a massive buzz among the audience who are eagerly awaiting the film's release in July this year. The movie was scheduled to hit the big screens in 2020 but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

