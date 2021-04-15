KGF's Yash Spends Time Restoring Land Near Hassan Farmhouse; See Pics

Superstar Yash who recently wrapped up filming the sequel of his magnum opus KGF titled KGF: Chapter 2 has taken up a new role. The actor is now spending his time indulging in the water restoration of his land near his beautiful farmhouse in Hassan. Fans and netizens are impressed and are appreciating the actor after seeing the photos of Yash supervising the land work, which has gone viral.

KGF star Yash spends time restoring his land near the farmhouse in Hassan

Superstar Yash is currently indulging in the water restoration of his land that lies around his farmhouse in Hassan. The actor has been personally involved in the project and is monitoring the entire process. Yash intends to build lakes in his land which will, in turn, activate and restore the groundwater levels. This noble work by the actor will not just be successful in increasing the productivity of the land but will also help the farmers residing in the areas surrounding his farmhouse. The actor is using his 75 acres of land for rainwater harvesting that will help the framers in growing their crops in the future. Pictures of the actor supervising the land work have recently surfaced on the internet and have gone viral. Check out the photos right below;

Netizens react to KGF star Yash's photos

Fans of the actor were impressed by the actor's noble work and took to their Twitter handles to share their reactions regarding the same. The netizens called him a "boss man" and a "man of his words" and shared that they are proud of him. Read some of the Twitter reactions right below:

PROUD TO BE HIS FANâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸@TheNameIsYash BOSS pic.twitter.com/LrseFX4QdK — YASH CULT SUHAS (@YashCultSuhas) April 15, 2021

Yash's movies and other projects

Naveen Kumar Gowda popularly known by his stage name Yash made his debut in 2008 with the Kannada movie Moggina Manasu. While the actor has been a part of several Kannada movies it is his breakthrough performance in the movie KGF: Chapter 1 that made him one of the most popular Kannada actors today. The star is currently gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2 which is directed by Prashanth. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Filme, the movie is going to be one of the most expensive Kannada films with a whopping budget of Rs. 100 crore. The period action drama will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 16, 2021.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Yash PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.