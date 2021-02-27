'Khallas' Movie's Cast: Details About The Cast And Their Characters In The Action Film

Khallas is a Hindi dubbed version of Telugu action comedy Mirapakay that released in 2011. The film has been directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Ramesh Puppala. Khallas movie's cast includes Telugu superstar Ravi Teja, Richa Gangopadhyay and Deeksha Seth in the lead roles.

The story revolves around an officer who is sent on a mission where he must pretend to be a teacher to gather information about a gangster. The situation gets complicated when he decides to woo the gangster's daughter against the wishes of his girlfriend. The film was a blockbuster and received critical acclaim. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Khallas movie.

Khallas movie's cast -

Ravi Teja as Rishi / Rishikesha / Mirapakay

Ravi played the role of inspector Rishi in the Intelligence Bureau and his colleagues fondly call him Mirapakay. Ravi predominantly works in Telugu cinema and is known for his performance in films such as Nee Kosam, Khadgam, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru!, Idiot, Khadgam, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Venky, Naa Autograph, Bengal Tiger, Raja the Great, and the recently released 2021 hit Krack, among others.

Richa Gangopadhyay as Vinamra

Richa played Vinamra who meets Rishi at a temple. Rishi falls in love with her at first sight. Richa predominantly appears in Telugu, Tamil and Bengali films. She made her debut with the Telugu film Leader in 2010 and has appeared in films such as Nagavalli, Mirapakaay, Sarocharu, Mirchi, Osthe, Mayakkam Enna and more. In a span of four years, she starred in successful films with prominent Telugu, Tamil and Bengali actors such as Rana, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, Prabhas, Dhanush, Prosenjit and Silambarasan.

Deeksha Seth as Vaishali

Deeksha played the role of Vaishali who joins the same college as Richa. Deeksha has been a finalist in Femina Miss India in 2009. She made her debut with the Telugu film Vedam in 2010 and has appeared in films such as Wanted, Rajapattai, Nippu, Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara? and more.

